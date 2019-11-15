Environmental legislation crucial says Minister

Growth and development are significant to any country.

It’s important that we have environmental legislation in place to protect our natural resources

Minister for Environment, Dr Mahendra Reddy says it’s crucial to leave a safer environment for future generations and this can be achieved through Public-Private Partnerships.

Article continues after advertisement

“Collaboration extends beyond the government itself which include the roles played by the communities and the private sector in managing and planning for Fiji’s future environmental outcomes.”

The Minister says we’re in a challenging time as we try to balance the need for economic development and the need for saving the environment.