Environment Ministry to vigorously monitor plastic ban

The Ministry of Waterways and Environment will vigorously monitor compliance of the ban on single-use plastic bags by traders and consumers.

The Minister for Waterways and Environment Mahendra Reddy has directed a team of Environment Officers from the Department of Environment to undertake random spot checks to confirm compliance of Section 45A of the Environment Management Act 2005.

The plastic bag ban was announced by the Minister of Economy in his 2018/2019 budget address.

The purpose of the ban is to reduce Fiji’s consumption of plastic bags as it has far-reaching environmental consequences when not managed properly.

The team of Environment Officers are currently carrying out random assessments of commercial facilities to determine adherence to the Plastic Bag Ban.

The Environment Management Act 2005 section prohibits the use of plastic bags that are less than 50 microns thick and are used for carrying and transporting goods.