Environment Ministry to continue assessments

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
January 6, 2020 7:03 am

The Environment Minister and his team will continue with their random inspection of commercial facilities to ensure plastic ban compliance.

Over the weekend, the minister and his team visited supermarkets and roadside markets to ensure businesses are adhering to the plastic bag ban.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy issued a warning to one supermarket that found to be using plastic bags below 50 microns on Saturday.

The Minister then provided the supermarket information assistance to ensure the business complies with the ban.

“We are telling supermarkets that they need to comply immediately and let’s leave it there for the time been.”

The Environment Ministry is calling on supermarkets to strictly adhere to the ban on single-use plastic bags.

Anyone found to be breaching the plastic bag ban will be liable to conviction and Fines under the Environment Management Act 2005.

