Environment Ministry is vital on any development project

Although the government continues to invite new business, investors have been told that rules will not be bent.

Environment Minister, Dr Mahendra Reddy this morning told a roomful of business leaders, investors and others from the private sector that the Ministry will not back down on upholding laws that govern their operations.

Dr Reddy says they have held discussions with business operators and potential investors over the last two years on what is expected of them under the Environment Management Act 2005.

He reiterated that an approval from his Ministry are critical to kick-starting any development project.

“This will ensure that our natural environment remains intact and ecosystem are fully functioning, waste is managed, emission are within acceptable environment standard set out by the Department of Environment”.

The Ministry aims to strengthen its Environment Impact Assessment process to maintain effective control of the sustainable use of natural resources.