Environment Ministry continue to foster its legislations

The Environment Ministry will continue to foster and facilitate investment, growth and development without compromising the environment.

This is the statement made by Dr Mahendra Reddy while opening a round-table discussion on the importance of compliance to the Environment Management Act to over 20 business operators and potential investors in Suva this morning.

Dr Reddy says his Ministry will continue to monitor every development activities across the country to ensure all environment protection legislations are not breached.

“There are times when we struggle to meet the demand of the stakeholders with respect to investment projects when it could have an impacts in our environment. And that is where we come in and walk you through to ensure that we don’t breach any legislations”.

The Ministry will also foster the Endangered Protected Species Act of 2002, the 2008 Litter Act and the Ozone Depleting Substance Act passed in 1998 for the sustenance of our future generation.