Environment discipline is key to consultants

Fiji currently faces a conflicting issue between development projects and the plight to protect our pristine ecosystem and bio-diversity.

Permanent Secretary for the Environment Ministry Joshua Wycliffe says, this is where environmental consultants need to be responsible and uphold environment discipline.

Wycliffe says consultants are the eyes and ears to every project in Fiji and should be thorough when mapping out development plans.

“This is the only agency that is left behind to protect Fiji’s nature and Fiji’s environment. And what happens is this agency depends on you all to advice this agency as to what is good and what is not good”.

International Union for Conservation of Nature Regional Project Officer Etika Qica states these two concepts remain a challenge.

This as Fiji strides to achieve 17 percent global target on forest protection and on the other hand, the need to cater demand for development projects.

“We all need to be working from the same strategy. Fiji has its own National Bio-diversity strategy and the EIA consultants need to be aware of what and where that needs to be protected”.

There are currently 10 qualified EIA officers who are monitoring development projects to an estimated 300 locations across Fiji.