Environment Department review tests from Foods Pacific Limited

The Department of Environment is currently reviewing the tests of the wastewater samples collected from Foods Pacific Limited.

Permanent Secretary for Environment Ministry, Joshua Wycliffe, says they are expecting results to be available on Monday.

Wycliffe says the company had been allowed to resume operations pending the results of this test.

“Once the test results have been reviewed which I am hoping will happen between today and Monday. If the tests are all fine and there is no major issue of a concern than the stop-work order will be lifted definitely.”

The processed food manufacturer was ordered to shut down production on 19th January after waste was found being discharged into the environment.

The company had asked for more scientific tests on the discharge.