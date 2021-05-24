Home

News

Environment Court will cut down delays: Dr Reddy

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
July 16, 2021 5:30 am
Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy. [Source: Ministry of Environment]

It is essential to set up environmental courts to reduce delays that are hindering the implementation of environmental laws in Fiji.

This was the key statement delivered by Dr Reddy while addressing the Inaugural IUCN Oceania Environmental Law virtual conference earlier this week.

Dr Reddy says there is an increasing trend in the number of cases based on environmental pollution, ecological destruction and conflicts over natural resources coming up before the courts.

He adds in most of these cases, there is a need for natural scientific expertise as an essential input to inform judicial decision-making.

The Minister also highlighted that the prosecution launched in the ordinary Criminal Courts never reach a timely or groundbreaking conclusion.

This is either because of the workload in Courts, lack of specialized judges, or because there is no proper appreciation of the significance of the environmental matters.

Dr Reddy adds these proceedings take several years to conclude.

He also stressed the importance of having a separate environment-specific database or digital resources for good research to determine quality judgments.

