Enumerators begin training for Nationwide Workplace Survey

The Ministry of Employment will be conducting a Nationwide Workplace Survey from the 13th of this month to the 19th of June.

This was revealed by the Minister for Employment Parveen Bala this morning at the opening of the training for enumerators’ workshop at Albert Park.

This is being done in conjunction with the Ministry of Employment, Ministry of Youth and Sports, The Fiji Bureau of Statistics and the International Labor Organization.

“So this exercise will determine the impact of employment at the workplaces. So the time is right. The journey that we have decided, the timing of this journey. It’s a correct one. And I want to relay this message to my commentators on Facebook that we know what we are doing.”

Minister Bala also revealed that a hundred and forty enumerators will also be taking part in training sessions in the north as well.

Bala says a total of 24,000 employers have been registered.

He says the information gathered in this will ensure the collection of accurate, and up-to-date representation of workplaces and the effect of COVID-19 on its workers.

