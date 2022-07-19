Entrepreneurial capabilities of Fijian women praised

[Source: Supplied]

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama is impressed by the entrepreneurial capabilities of Fijian women.

This is why the government is taking a huge leap in the next financial year, with a budget set aside to boost women in business.

He says these innovative and business-minded women use the natural capital readily available to produce hand-made goods that are successful in the market.

While speaking during the Rewa Provincial Council meeting, Bainimarama says this initiative has played a significant role in improving the sustainable livelihoods of our communities.

“We see this as Rewa’s important role as an advocate for sustainable and inclusive tourism.” More often than not, visitors look forward to the Beqa firewalkers. But, inspiring as firewalkers are, visitors can get much more.”

Bainimarama has also praised the resilience shown by the people of Rewa amid the pandemic, the climate crisis, and the implications of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The two-day Rewa Provincial Council meeting ends this afternoon.