Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Beqa Island records six new infections|Government is decisive on easing restrictions|FEMAT to remain on standby|54 new COVID infections recorded|Vaccine nationalism must end says PM|FEMAT winding down its operation|COVID case recorded at the border|Partially vaccinated Church Ministers not to attend engagements|Village sends positive patients to remote farms|More than 14,000 children received their COVID jabs|Fiji on the verge of achieving 70 percent target|Failure to wear face masks concerning|Six new COVID-19 cases in Kadavu|No decision on third jab yet|Post mortem would have increased infection risks|Decision pending on unvaccinated General Practitioners|Two border quarantine cases among 177 new COVID-19 infections|Herd immunity is critical: MoH|Minister explains significant transmission in children|Market vendors’ vaccination progressing well|Health teams persistent with visits|Minister clarifies delays in classifying COVID-19 deaths|New COVID infections drop|New target population set for vaccination|Vaccination drive strengthened in Naitasiri |
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Yash Raj Films announces theatrical release dates

Bollywood Hungama
September 27, 2021 3:32 pm

With cinemas finally opening in Maharashtra from October 22, its time once again for mega announcements of film release dates.

Yash Raj Films (YRF) has taken the initiative and has decided to reveal when it’s exciting films will be out in cinemas.

Bunty Aur Babli 2, an out and out family entertainer starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Siddhant Chaturvedi and the highly talented debutant Sharvari, is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021.

Article continues after advertisement

Bunty Aur Babli 2, directed by Varun V. Sharma (who worked as an Assistant Director in YRF’s biggest blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai), will introduce an incredibly fresh pair of Siddhant and Sharvari as the new talented conmen Bunty Aur Babli.

The film, in an exciting casting coup, also reunites Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and will present them as the original Bunty Aur Babli in the film!

Prithviraj, YRF’s first historical which is set to be a visual extravaganza, is set to release worldwide on January 21, 2022, that is, on Republic Day 2022.

It stars superstar Akshay Kumar in and as the legendary King Prithviraj Chauhan.

It is based on the life and heroism of the fearless and mighty king who fought valiantly against the merciless Muhammad of Ghor.

The ethereally gorgeous Manushi Chhillar debuts in Bollywood in this big screen spectacle and plays the role of Prithviraj’s beloved Princess Sanyogita.

Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood also star in pivotal roles in this project that has been directed by the acclaimed film-maker Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi.

One of the most anticipated films of Bollywood, Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring superstar Ranveer Singh is set to release worldwide on February 25, 2022.

Directed by debutant writer-director Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is a humourous family entertainer set in Gujarat and Ranveer will be seen playing the role of a Gujarati man.

Jayeshbhai is the unlikely hero who will be seen championing the cause of women empowerment in the most entertaining way of story-telling.

The film also stars the talented Shalini Pandey, who debuts for the big screen in the Hindi film industry opposite Ranveer.

Superstar Ranbir Kapoor starrer Shamshera, which has been directed by Karan Malhotra, is set to release worldwide on March 18, 2022, that is, on Holi.

Ranbir has been paired opposite the gorgeous Vaani Kapoor in this action spectacle.

Shamshera will present Ranbir in a never seen before avatar and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing his merciless nemesis in this adrenaline pumping entertainer.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.