Warner Bros hits back at Batwoman claims

| @BBCWorld
October 22, 2021 6:32 am
Ruby Rose left The CW's Batwoman after appearing in just one season. [Source: BBC]

Warner Bros has hit back at Ruby Rose’s claims that there were poor working conditions on the set of Batwoman.

The actress left the show, which began on the CW network in 2019 and airs on E4 in the UK, after just one series.

Writing on her Instagram story on Wednesday, Rose posted a string of allegations of abuse, negligence and poor working conditions.

Article continues after advertisement

Warner Bros said it did not hire Rose for a second season after receiving complaints about her behaviour.

The company described Rose’s account as “revisionist history… aimed at the producers, the cast and crew, the network, and the studio”.

Rose previously indicated she left the series due to a combination of being injured on set and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on production.

For the second season, she was replaced by Javicia Leslie, who is also currently starring in the third.

