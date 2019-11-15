VOU’s Cultural Cascade show a huge hit

VOU Fiji has been blown away by the support from Fijians during these hard times.

Manager Navi Fong says the group’s Cultural Cascade show at the Radisson Blu Resort last weekend was a success as tickets sold out.

He says with VOU also not spared by the wrath of COVID-19, shows such as these bring hope.

“For us, I think it’s very important for us to remind people that their very presence means that all dancers can wake up another day and say they are professional dancers because they are doing this as a career and not a hobby.”

The Radisson Resort is now hoping to engage more with VOU for future events.

Director Food and Beverage Akira Tanaka says it was a spectacular evening full of vibrant entertainment as VOU did what they do best, to the amazement of those who attended.