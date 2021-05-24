Vaani Kapoor elated with BellBottom’s theatrical release

Ahead of her birthday on August 23, Vaani Kapoor just wished for the pandemic to end soon, as she says it has been a while now and everyone is done with it mentally, physically and emotionally in every way possible.

Vaani Kapoor is a happy woman and why should she not be, the actor’s film, BellBottom is the first major Bollywood movie to release theatrically post the second wave of deadly coronavirus pandemic.

“I am feeling very good about the fact that it brings some sense of normalcy. We know how it was two years ago. Now again we will see people going to theatres and watching films together with their friends and family,” she says.

Kapoor, who stars in the spy action thriller set in the 80s, alongside actors Akshay Kumar, Huma S Qureshi, Adil Hussain and Lara Dutta, says even though there may have been a delay with its release, she is glad that it is eventually a theatrical opening for the film.

“It is made for a theatrical experience and the producers took a call to wait and now release it in cinemas. I think it is a very courageous step and everyone should be able to go and watch the films and enjoy it,” she adds.