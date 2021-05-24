TV man known as the face of the USSR dies at 89

Igor Kirillov – the man known as the face and voice of the USSR for three decades – has died in Russia aged 89.

Kirillov was Soviet TV’s chief newsreader and announcer.

With his trademark delivery – unhurried and calm – he informed viewers of the first sputnik in space, and delivered the communiqués of the Communist Party.

He also anchored all major Soviet set-piece events: from Moscow’s Red Square parades to communist congresses. The Soviet Union collapsed in 1991.

Positive stories dominated Soviet news bulletins. Every year, to images of combine harvesters advancing through the fields, Igor Kirillov would declare the grain harvest a triumph.