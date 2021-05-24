Travis Scott concert attendees file lawsuits against him and Drake

A couple of lawsuits were filed against American rapper Travis Scott and the event’s organizer, Live Nation claiming that the Astroworld music festival“failed to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner.”

On Friday night, November 5, eight people ranging in age from 14 to 27, were killed at the event in Houston, the first day of the festival named after Scott’s album. About 50,000 people were scheduled to be there on Friday and it’s unclear what sparked the crush.

Footage from the scene shows a chaotic surge towards the stage with many people pressed together.

Some videos show attendees pleading with organizers to call off the show, or shouting out for help administering CPR.

After a tragic crowd crushes left at least eight people dead and several injured on November 5 night, an attendee of the concert Manuel Souza has filed the case just days after the incident.

The suit names Scott, Live Nation, and other co-organizers, calling the deaths a “preventable tragedy”.

Souza is demanding at least $1 million in damages, Billboard reported.

Another suit was filed later that November 7 by another attendee naming rapper Drake blaming him for inciting a “riot and violence”while claiming the organizers failed to provide enough security and medical services at the venue.

Investigators are still probing the circumstances surrounding the performance.

The Houston Chronicle legal experts predict liabilities from the festival could stretch into the hundreds of millions of dollars, with many more suits filed in the coming days.

According to Huffington Post report, the crowd watched as Travis Scott performed at Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on Friday, November 5, 2021 in Houston.

Several people died and numerous others were injured in what officials described as a surge of the crowd at the music festival while Scott was performing. Officials declared a “mass casualty incident” just after 9 p.m.

Friday during the festival where an estimated 50,000 people were in attendance, Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters at a news conference.

The rapper said he plans to fully cooperate with authorities, saying he was “absolutely devastated by what took place.” In a statement released on Twitter, Scott wrote, “I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department, and NRG Park for their immediate response and support.”

Souza said in his complaint that Scott should be held accountable for the event, claiming the rapper has regularly encouraged aggressive behavior at past shows.