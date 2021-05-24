The Activist apology: 'We got it wrong,' admit reality TV makers

A TV show where activists compete with one another for their chosen cause has been reworked by US network CBS.

The Activist was a challenge show for people involved in health, education and environmental issues to win a place at the G20 summit.

But after backlash, the network and partners Live Nation and Global Citizen have decided to re-think the show.

Article continues after advertisement

They said in a joint statement the show format “distracts” from the activists’ work.

An additional comment, from Global Citizen, CBS and Live Nation, added: “It has become apparent the format of the show as announced distracts from the vital work these incredible activists do in their communities every day.