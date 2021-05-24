Home

Taylor Swift joins TikTok and the Swifties go mad

CNN
August 25, 2021 3:02 pm
Taylor Swift has joined TikTok. [Source: CNN]

Taylor Swift posted her first TikTok and of course her fans went wild.

The singer took to the social media platform to promote the vinyl edition of the upcoming release of the re-recording of “Red,” currently available for presale.

The updated version of “Red,” titled “Red (Taylor’s Version),” will be released on Nov. 19 and features 30 songs.

Set to the tune of UK rapper Dave’s “Screwface Capital” and its line “My outstanding payments swift like Taylor,” Swift uses video snippets and album art from “Folklore,” “Evermore,” “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” and “Red (Taylor’s Version).”

Swift even used the popular #swifttok hashtag, which followers use to post content related to the singer.

In her bio she says “This is pretty much just a cat account.”

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.