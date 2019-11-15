'Survivor' Season 41 production in Fiji postponed

The production crew of the ‘Survivor’ series have revealed that they will postpone the filming for Season 41 in Fiji due to the growing concern over the Coronavirus outbreak.

According to a letter sent to the series’ crew members obtained by Entertainment Weekly, Jeff Probst said the production has been postponed to mid-May.

In the letter Probst also said that though Fiji has no reported cases and is beautifully remote, their crew numbers are over 400 and are flying in from over 20 different countries.

He says due to this they need more time to fully analyze and create their new production safety plan.

Probst says this situation is unprecedented and they are learning more information every day.

‘Survivor’ producers’ decision to postpone the forthcoming series comes after CBS decided to put a halt on the production of the forthcoming season of ‘The Amazing Race’ after only three episodes were filmed.

