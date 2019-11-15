Suruwa Dredre show to provide the best of entertainment

In less than 24 hours, Fijians in the north will be able to witness a live comedy show “Suruwa Dredre” by their favorite Radio Fiji One and Bula FM radio personalities.

It will be a night of fun and laughter and good vibes as promised by Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Manager Radio Programs Shammi Lochan Lal.

Lal says this is an opportunity for listeners to come face to face with their favorite radio personalities and interact with them on a different platform.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our Bula FM personality’s breakfast show personalities Ben, Marika, Radio Fiji One personalities Lepani and the rest of our team Josevata and Labasa is so excited.”

The Suruwa Dredre show begins at 6pm at the Subrail Park in Labasa today.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $3 for children under 12.