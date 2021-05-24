Strictly star Tilly Ramsay hits out after LBC radio host calls her chubby

Strictly Come Dancing star Tilly Ramsay has criticised a radio host who called her a “chubby little thing”.

The CBBC presenter, 19, said LBC early morning host Steve Allen’s comments were a “step too far”.

Ramsay said people should be free to voice their opinions but “I draw the line at commenting on my appearance”.

After posting her statement on Instagram she was inundated with support from her Strictly co-stars.

Allen had read out a comment from a listener telling him Ramsay – who is the daughter of TV chef Gordon Ramsay – was taking part in Celebrity MasterChef Australia as well as Strictly.

He responded: “Is she? Well, she can’t blimming well dance, I’m bored with her already.

“She’s a chubby little thing, isn’t she? Have you noticed? Probably her dad’s cooking, I should imagine.”

The 19-year-old directly addressed Allen’s comments in an Instagram post saying she “won’t tolerate people that think it’s okay to publicly comment and scrutinise anyone’s weight and appearance”.

She said she tries not to pay attention to what’s written or said about her, but being “called out on a national radio station by a 67-year-old man is a step too far”.

Ramsay says she’s faced comments about her appearance in the past and that although she is learning to accept herself, words can still hurt.