Strictly champ Oti Mabuse goes for hat-trick with rugby star Ugo Monye

Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse has been teamed with rugby star Ugo Monye in her bid for a third consecutive win.

The professional partners of this year’s 15 celebrity contestants were revealed in Saturday’s launch show.

Bake Off winner John Whaite will dance with Johannes Radebe in the show’s first all-male partnership. Whaite called it “a great step forward”.

Article continues after advertisement

Comedian Robert Webb will dance with Dianne Buswell, while pop star Tom Fletcher is teamed with Amy Dowden.

The announcements come after one, unnamed, professional dancer tested positive for Covid earlier this week.

A Strictly spokeswoman told the BBC that the show was following government guidelines, which “change all the time”.

All those taking part in the show are being regularly tested and no partners have been swapped as a result of the positive test.

line