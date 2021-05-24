Squid Game: The Netflix show adding murder to playground nostalgia

Even if you haven’t watched the show or seen the memes taking over the internet – chances are you’ve probably heard of Squid Game.

Everyone has been talking about the hyper-violent thriller that has become a massive hit ever since it launched on Netflix two weeks ago.

In fact, the Korean series – centred on a brutal survival game – is on its way to beating Regency-era romance Bridgerton to become the streaming platform’s biggest original series of all time.

While the genre of the show is hardly new, its striking visuals, relatable characters and disturbing study of human nature have spoken to audiences all around the world.