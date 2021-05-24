Squid Game knocks Bridgerton off Netflix top spot

We all knew it was coming, but now it’s official: Squid Game has become Netflix’s biggest ever series launch.

The Korean drama was watched by 111 million users in its first 28 days, knocking Bridgerton (82 million) off the top spot.

Netflix counts a view as anyone who’s watched two minutes of an episode.

Netflix’s vice president for content in Korea, South East Asia, Australia and New Zealand says the show’s success is “beyond our wildest dreams”.

The nine-part series, which debuted in September, tells the story of a group of misfits taking part in a series of children’s playground games.

There’s a prize of 45.6bn Korean won (£28m) up for grabs, which doesn’t sound too bad until you realise if you lose, you get killed.

From celebrities to sports stars, everyone’s been talking about Squid Game.

The show’s actors have shot to international fame – Jung Ho-yeon, who plays Sae-byeok, has gained 14 million Instagram followers since it launched on 17 September, Forbes says.