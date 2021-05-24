Sophie Ellis-Bextor's kids prepared her for 24-hour danceathon

Sophie Ellis-Bextor says raising five children helped her prepare for her 24-hour Children In Need dance challenge.

The singer started her charity kitchen disco on Tuesday morning, and won’t rest her feet until Wednesday.

“I haven’t pulled an all-nighter for a long time,” she told BBC News, nine hours into the challenge.

“But because I have young children, there’s been plenty of days recently where I’ve ended up doing what I do with very little sleep.”

She added: “Maybe that’s why the sleep deprivation doesn’t bother me as much as it might have done – because I don’t get much sleep anyway.”

The star, a former runner-up on Strictly Come Dancing, has been receiving moral support from friends throughout the day, with Natalie Imbruglia, Tamsin Outhwaite, Gemma Collins and Michael Ball joining her at the BBC’s Radio Theatre in London.

The danceathon is being streamed live on the BBC iPlayer. By the nine-hour mark, Ellis-Bextor had already raised £156,000, after shimmying along to tracks by Abba, Beyoncé, Take That and Bon Jovi.