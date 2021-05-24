Sooryavanshi release date officially revealed

Finally the day arrived more than two years later when Sooryavanshi makers finally announced the film’s release date which is not a rumour or a report.

Yes, since it was today announced that cinema halls will finally open in Maharashtra from next month, the news of Akshay Kumar’s actioner followed the same.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced that all cinemas and theatres in the state will be reopened from October 22 in full compliance with health norms, 18 months after the box-offices were shut in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and series of lockdowns from March 2020.

Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi tops the list of biggies which were on hold due to the occurance of lockdown last year. It’s now officially been announced that the film will be releasing on Diwali this year.

“The work is underway to prepare a detailed SOP in this regard which will be announced soon,” said the CM as the announcement spread ripples of excitement in the film and theatre worlds now gearing to return to ‘full houses’. Sooryavanshi will be clashing with Marvel’s Eternals on Diwali.

The chief minister held detailed discussions with the Covid Task Force members, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Dr. Pradeep Vyas and Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and others.