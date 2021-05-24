Home

Sooryavanshi creates a storm across cinemas

Bollywood Hungama
November 6, 2021 6:25 am
[Source: Bollywood Hungama]

The Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi finally hit screens after much delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Directed by Rohit Shetty the film has been one of the most keenly anticipated releases of recent times. Besides the hype surrounding the film, the fact remains that Sooryavanshi is the first big ticket Bollywood entertainer to hit screens post the lockdown.

Given the immense anticipation for the film, predictions stated that Sooryavanshi would open on a good note, and living up to expectations the business of the film on Day 1 saw good growth.

Article continues after advertisement

Despite a slow start in the morning, afternoon shows of Sooryavanshi witnessed a sharp spike across all circuits, with audience flocking to cinemas as though the pandemic never existed.

Besides these factors, Sooryavanshi also received good reviews from critics and positive word of mouth from the audience that has greatly helped the film’s business. In fact, the film is being hailed as the perfect masala entertainer for the festive season of Diwali.

Talking about collections, Sooryavanshi has recorded higher opening day collections at PVR chain of cinemas till 4 pm which is higher than most pre-pandemic films.

Interestingly the collections across the national multiplex chains would have been higher if the issue was settled earlier and advance had opened.

The Day 1 business estimate of Sooryavanshi was Rs. 20 to 25 cr. but given the rate of spot booking and the increase in footfalls it seems the business of the film will cross Rs. 25 cr. easily and might even come close to Rs. 30 cr.

If that wasn’t all, trade predictions also state that if the business of Sooryavanshi continues on the same trajectory, it is more than likely that it will surpass the opening day collections of Akshay Kumar’s previous release Mission Mangal that had collected Rs. 29.16 cr. on its opening day during pre-pandemic times to emerge as Akshay’s All Time Highest Day 1 grosser.

