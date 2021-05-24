Sir Elton John scores first number one in 16 years

Sir Elton John has topped the UK singles chart for the first time in 16 years with a little help from Dua Lipa, making him the first artist to score a top 10 single in six separate decades.

Their collaboration, Cold Heart (Pnau Remix), made it to number one on Friday after three weeks at number two.

He last topped the singles chart in 2005 when he appeared on US rapper 2Pac’s posthumous single Ghetto Gospel.

Cold Heart scored 64,000 chart sales, thanks largely to 5.9 million streams.

Sir Elton’s first number one came courtesy of a collaboration with another female singer, Kiki Dee, with 1976’s Don’t Go Breaking My Heart.

Dua Lipa’s collaboration with the singer-songwriter, who recently underwent hip surgery, sees her collect her third number one, following her breakthrough anthem New Rules, and One Kiss.