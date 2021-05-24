Singer 'on cloud nine' after conservatorship ruling

Britney Spears has said she is “on cloud nine right now”, in what appears to be a response to a judge suspending her father as her conservator.

The singer posted a video of her having a flying lesson, shortly after news that Jamie Spears’ role was suspended.

Spears’ lawyer Mathew Rosengart said it was his “hope and expectation” the conservatorship would be fully terminated at a hearing on 12 November.

Cher and Dionne Warwick were among those welcoming the judge’s decision.

In the court hearing in Los Angeles, Judge Brenda Penny formally ended the conservatorship arrangement the star has had with her father since 2008.

She left in place a separate conservatorship with John Zabel, an accountant chosen by the singer’s legal team.