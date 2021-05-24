Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill gears up to shoot Honsla Rakh song

The Indian Express
October 5, 2021 5:30 am

Shehnaaz Gill, who has been in mourning since the death of her close friend and colleague Sidharth Shukla on September 2, has confirmed to the makers of the film that she will be completing her prior work commitments.

After not being seen in the public eye for a month, actor, singer and TV personality Shehnaaz Gill will soon be shooting a song for her upcoming Punjabi movie, Honsla Rakh.

Article continues after advertisement

Speaking to the Times of India, producer Diljit Thind said, “I was constantly in touch with Shehnaaz’s team and they regularly updated us about her. She is a thorough professional and I am glad that she has agreed to shoot the promotional song with us. We will be shooting either in the UK or India depending on her visa.”

 

