Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan cried ‘tears of joy’ after son Aryan got bail

The Indian Express
October 30, 2021 5:30 am

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi said Shah Rukh Khan was very worried and was not even having proper meals when son Aryan Khan was in jail. Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan on Thursday

After his son Aryan Khan was granted bail in cruise ship drugs bust case, Shah Rukh Khan reacted with “tears of joy” as per senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, the former Attorney General of India.

Bombay High Court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan and two co-accused, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. They had approached the High Court after the special NDPS court rejected their bail pleas last Wednesday.

Aryan was in jail for 25 days before he was granted bail.

