Sex and the City star dies aged 57

| @BBCWorld
September 22, 2021 6:22 pm

Willie Garson, the actor best known for playing talent agent Stanford Blatch in Sex and the City, has died at the age of 57, his son says.

In the hit HBO series, he played the role of close friend and confidante of Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw.

Most recently, he had been working on the spin-off series And Just Like That.

Garson was also known as conman Mozzie in the TV series White Collar.

The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Born William Garson Paszamant in New Jersey in 1964, Garson studied theatre and received a masters of fine arts from Yale School of Drama.

He then took on small roles in several popular television series in the 1980s, including Cheers, Family Ties and LA Law. He also appeared in some hit programmes of the 1990s such as The X-Files, Boy Meets World and Friends.

In 1998, Sex and the City debuted and Garson appeared throughout the seasons as Stanford Blatch, a role he reprised in the franchise’s two films.

Mario Cantone, who played Garson’s on-screen partner Anthony Marentino in the series, wrote on Instagram: “I’m devastated and just overwhelmed with sadness… You were a gift from the gods.”

Cynthia Nixon, who played Miranda Hobbes in the series, said: “We all loved him and adored working with him. He was endlessly funny on-screen and in real life. He was a source of light, friendship and show business lore.”

