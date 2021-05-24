Home

Samantha Ruth Prabhu deletes wedding photos from Instagram

The Indian Express
October 29, 2021 5:30 am
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

Earlier this month, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced that they will be parting ways as husband and wife. The couple had tied the knot in 2017.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu has deleted almost all her wedding pictures and vacation pictures featuring her former husband Naga Chaitanya from Instagram.

The recent photos of Samantha and Naga at actor Rana Daggubati’s wedding have also been removed by The Family Man actor from her social media account. A few pictures of Naga still available on Samantha’s account are from the year 2017, or they are the ones which also feature common friends. A few photos featuring the former couple with their dog are also available on the actor’s handle.

