Entertainment

Rosamund Pike to narrate audiobook of ‘The Eye of the World’

The Associated Press
October 22, 2021 7:04 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

Rosamund Pike, who stars in the Amazon Prime Video series based on Robert Jordan’s “The Wheel of Time” books, also took on the epic task of narrating the audio edition of the late author’s fantasy classic “The Eye of the World.”

Macmillan Audio announced Thursday that the audiobook comes out Nov. 16, three days before the Amazon series airs. The audio is 30 hours long, and includes a vast catalog of pronunciations and characters. It has a list price of $49.99.

The Oscar-nominated actor stars as Moiraine Damodred in the “Wheel of Time” series, which also features Marcus Rutherford, Josha Stradowski and Zoë Robins.

