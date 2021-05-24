Home

Rolling Stones drummer dies at 80

August 25, 2021 7:40 am

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts, who helped them become one of the greatest bands in rock ‘n’ roll, has died at the age of 80.

“It is with immense sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Charlie Watts,” a statement said.

It said he was “a cherished husband, father and grandfather” and “one of the greatest drummers of his generation”.

Tributes have come from stars including The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, and Sir Elton John.

Sir Paul described Watts as “a lovely guy” and “a fantastic drummer” who was “steady as a rock”.

