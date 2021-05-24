Rihanna drops legal case against her father

Rihanna has dropped a legal case against her father, weeks before they were due to meet in court.

The pop star had accused her father, Ronald Fenty, of misusing her name to benefit his own entertainment company, and sued him in 2019 for false advertising and invasion of privacy.

She also said he had tried to book her on an overseas tour without permission.

The case was due to come to trial on 22 September, but Rihanna filed to dismiss the case on Tuesday.

No reason was given, but US media reports suggest that she reached an out-of-court settlement with her father and his business partner.

Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, filed her legal case two years ago, saying: “Although Mr Fenty is Rihanna’s father, he does not have, and never has had, authority to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

She alleged that in 2017, her father and another man, Moses Perkins, created a company called Fenty Entertainment, which repeatedly claimed it was affiliated with Rihanna.

In court documents, her lawyers said: “Mr Fenty and Mr Perkins have used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorised to act on Rihanna’s behalf.”

They claimed that Fenty Entertainment tried to book a 15-date tour of Latin America worth $15m (£11m), as well as shows in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, without Rihanna’s knowledge.

Her father had previously tried to file his own trademark for the name Fenty, as part of a plan to open a chain of boutique hotels, she claimed. The US Patent and Trademark Office denied the request.