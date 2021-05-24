Reading TikTok star lands role in West End musical

A woman whose videos singing in a supermarket were viewed millions of times during lockdown has landed her dream job in the West End.

Hannah Lowther, 24, from Reading, took the job when theatres shut during the coronavirus pandemic.

She posted videos to TikTok while she was at work, changing lyrics to popular songs and using props from the shelves.

Hannah has now been cast in Heathers The Musical when it opens in London later this month.

Speaking to the BBC after hearing the news Hannah said: “It’s been amazing, it’s been such an amazing experience so far.

Hannah will play New Wave Girl in the ensemble and is also the understudy for two of the lead characters.