Queenstown family recreates Queen album cover to beat lockdown blues
NZ Herald
August 30, 2021 10:13 am
A Queenstown family in lockdown decided to re-enact one of their favourite album covers. [Source: NZ Herald]
All they really want to do is break free, spread their wings, be able to easy come and easy go, ride their bicycle wherever they like, or maybe even play a game with friends — actually, they want it all.
But the Covid-19 alert level restrictions will not let them.
So Roger Norton, wife Gillian Macleod and their children Jonty and Myfanwy decided to re-enact one of their favourite album covers instead.
Macleod said they chose the Queen II album cover because the family is from Queenstown.
“We’re having a daily photo competition amongst our extended family, who live in Australia and Auckland and Queenstown.
“Everyone loves a bit of humour — especially if it’s humour at other people’s expense. It’s schadenfreude.”
