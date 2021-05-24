Queenstown family recreates Queen album cover to beat lockdown blues

All they really want to do is break free, spread their wings, be able to easy come and easy go, ride their bicycle wherever they like, or maybe even play a game with friends — actually, they want it all.

But the Covid-19 alert level restrictions will not let them.

So Roger Norton, wife Gillian Macleod and their children Jonty and Myfanwy decided to re-enact one of their favourite album covers instead.

Macleod said they chose the Queen II album cover because the family is from Queenstown.

“We’re having a daily photo competition amongst our extended family, who live in Australia and Auckland and Queenstown.

“Everyone loves a bit of humour — especially if it’s humour at other people’s expense. It’s schadenfreude.”