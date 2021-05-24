Quantum Leap actor Dean Stockwell dies aged 85

Dean Stockwell, the US actor known for playing Al in the sci-fi series Quantum Leap, has died aged 85.

During a 70-year career, Stockwell won a Golden Globe award for his best-known role and was also nominated for an Oscar for Married to the Mob.

Aside from Quantum Leap, he also appeared in Air Force One, as well as the David Lynch films Blue Velvet and Dune.

His representatives told the BBC he died peacefully at home on Sunday.