Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|Ministry will continue testing: Dr Fong|45 new infections recorded|Full vaccine coverage at 88.2 percent|FBC achieves full vaccination target|Pfizer vaccine to rollout from 15th|Australia completes vaccine delivery to Fiji|COVID-Safe protocols in place for schools|MoH COVID response focus shifts to Bua|Positive patients in Vanua Levu not infectious|Fiji’s full vaccination rate at 86.9 percent|COVID-19 quarantine cases in the North|Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Popular Brazil singer dies in plane crash at 26

| @BBCWorld
November 6, 2021 6:18 am
[Source: BBC]

Marília Mendonça, one of Brazil’s most popular contemporary singers, has been killed in a plane crash at the age of 26, officials say.

Four other people – her uncle, her producer and two crew members – also died in the accident in a rural area in south-eastern Minas Gerais state.

An investigation has been launched to determine the cause of the crash.

Article continues after advertisement

A Latin Grammy winner in 2019, Mendonça became famous for focusing on women’s experiences with failed relationships.

One of the biggest names of Brazilian country music known as sertanejo, Mendonça started her career as a teenager, and became a national star in 2016 with a hit about infidelity. She was known as the country’s “Queen of Suffering”.

Last year, as concerts were cancelled because of the pandemic, she performed in a series of online gigs. One of them set the record of the most-watched live stream in the world, with 3.3 million peak viewers on YouTube.

In 2020, she was the most listened to artist in Brazil on Spotify.

Mendonça, who had a two-year-old son, was set to perform at a concert on Friday evening in the city of Caratinga, 12km (seven miles) from the crash site. Hours before the accident, she posted a video on social media in which she prepared to board the private aircraft.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.