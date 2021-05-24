Home

Olympic Gold Medalist admits being a huge fan of Hooda

Times of India]
August 20, 2021 3:25 am
Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra [left] and Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda [Source: Times of India]

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has created a niche for himself in the industry with rich content driven films he chooses to work in, for which he also enjoys a fan following.

One such fan who has recently come to notice is the Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra who in a candid conversation with a news portal revealed that he is an admirer of the actor.

Neeraj, who took our country on the global stage by earning a gold medal in Javelin Throw in the recent Tokyo Olympics, shared his love for the actor and also acknowledged watching his films and also revealed his favourite one.

Randeep shared a video on his social media, where Neeraj admits that he likes Randeep Hooda, and his film Laal Rang is among his favorite films. Chopra further enacted Randeep’s dialogue, “Hawa mein pranaam bauji.” The athlete even added that he loves the actor and his performance in films like Sarbjit, Highway and Laal Rang.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Randeep Hooda will next be seen in ‘UnFair And Lovely’ where he will be sharing the screen space with none other than Ileana D’Cruz for the first time. He was last seen alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani in Prabhudeva’s ‘Radhe’.

