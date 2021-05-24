Home

Nick Jonas pens post on being diagnosed with diabetes at 13: ‘I was devastated, frightened…’

The Indian Express
November 18, 2021 4:02 am

In honour of National Diabetes Month, Nick Jonas on Wednesday recalled his experience of being diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 13. In his latest post on Instagram, Nick mentioned how worried he was after the diagnosis, even wondering whether it would put an end to his career.

Nick wrote, “In honor of National Diabetes Month, I’ve been recognizing #SeeDiabetes heroes on my story every day. Today resonates with me personally because it’s the 16th anniversary of my diagnosis. I was thirteen, playing shows with my brothers.. And I knew in my gut that something wasn’t right, so I went to my parents and told them I needed to see the doctor. After going over my symptoms, my pediatrician informed me that I had Type 1 diabetes.“

He further wrote, “All the symptoms were in line with an undiagnosed Type 1. I was devastated – frightened… Did this mean my dream of touring the world and playing our music had to end? But I was committed, just like I always have been, to not letting it slow me down. There are tough days but I have an incredible support system I can rely on to help me push through and not be hard on myself when I’m feeling low.”

His wife, actor Priyanka Chopra commented on the post with heart-eyed emoticon and an applause emoji. In an interview with nonprofit organization Beyond Type 1, Nick had opened up on how PeeCee had been supportive in helping him deal with diabetes. ”Having a partner that is loving and supportive and thoughtful in that way is really important. And I’m really grateful for that,” he said.

