Full Coverage
Netflix series promises more monster shenanigans, epic action

The Indian Express
October 31, 2021 5:48 am

The Witcher season 2 trailer is full of teases for new characters and amazingly choreographed sword fights fans have come to expect from this series.

The first full trailer of Netflix’s fantasy series The Witcher 2 is here. The trailer teases more Geralt (Henry Cavill) vs monster fights and promises a continuation of the story of three major characters: Yennefer (Anya Chalotra) and Ciri (Freya Allen) apart from Geralt.

The clip is full of teases for new characters and amazingly choreographed sword fights that fans have come to expect from this series. New characters, including Geralt’s mentor Vesemir (Kim Bodnia) and Nivellen (Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju) also get spotlight.

The Witcher is an epic fantasy story set in a world, where magic, humanoids (like dwarves, elves), gnomes and monsters (dragons, vampires, werewolves) exist. Our hero, Geralt of Rivia, is a witcher. Originally humans as children, witchers were given strenuous physical and mental training and special potions and elixirs to drink. All this resulted in their mutation into something not entirely human — with white hair, feline eyes, superhuman strength, senses and agility.

