More competitions for Bula FM listeners

Listeners of Bula FM radio station can expect more competitions in the future.

Bula FM Radio Personality, Apenisa Rakanace says two weeks ago, Isikeli Iakobo drove away with a brand new Hyundai Tucson worth $69,990.

Rakanace says through such competitions, the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation gives back to the community.

“To all our Bula FM listeners, keep tuning into our station. Next year we will be coming with a big competition as far as we are concerned. Don’t forget to listen to us because Bula FM will give another big prize next year.”

There were other competitions organized by other radio stations at FBC this year as well.

The twenty participants for the Drejia Me Lem competition were selected during a ten month on air competition.