Missing Dr Who actress found safe in LA

British actress Tanya Fear has been found in Los Angeles after being reported missing last week.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the BBC that the 31-year-old was safe.

They would not provide further details.

A statement said the actress’s family were “relieved and extremely grateful”.

Fear appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who. Friends and family said she had last been seen on Thursday.

According to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account, which is described as being run by her family, the actress left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her phone or purse and was last seen at 22:00 local time that day.

Her uncle had said the family were “deeply worried”.