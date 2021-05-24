Entertainment
Missing Dr Who actress found safe in LA
September 14, 2021 10:42 am
British actress Tanya Fear has been found in Los Angeles after being reported missing last week. [Source: BBC]
A spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told the BBC that the 31-year-old was safe.
They would not provide further details.
A statement said the actress’s family were “relieved and extremely grateful”.
Fear appeared in a 2018 episode of BBC sci-fi drama Doctor Who. Friends and family said she had last been seen on Thursday.
According to the @FindTanyaFear Twitter account, which is described as being run by her family, the actress left her Hollywood Bowl apartment without her phone or purse and was last seen at 22:00 local time that day.
Her uncle had said the family were “deeply worried”.
