Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Dose interval to be reduced|51 new cases recorded, one non-COVID death|FNA receives supplies from its Chinese counterpart|Fijians urged to be more resilient|No masking up continues|Unvaccinated Village Headmen to be terminated|Booster Shots to roll out from Monday: Dr Waqainabete|Booster shots for vulnerable Fijians|PM commends India for hitting 1B vaccine doses|Vaccination of eligible Fijians remains vital: Kumar|Vaccination was and remains the key: PM|Fiji records 25 new COVID infections|COVID-19 affects cancer patients |Minimal tourism activities in areas with low vaccination rate|Health Ministry ramps vaccination program in outer-islands|Ministry continues the process to normalize travel|Fiji shifting into a recovery phase|Health Minister addresses vaccination hesitancy in Yasawa|Fiji records zero COVID death|COVID-19 derails gender equality efforts|MOH preparing for easing of restrictions in the Northern Division|53 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|Mothers and babies to benefit from donation|Unvaccinated travellers will be asked to get jabbed|Fiji records 50 new COVID infections|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Mardaani 2 breakout star signs Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3

Bollywood Hungama
October 26, 2021 4:07 am
Vishal Jethwa [Source: Bollywood Hungama]

Actor Vishal Jethwa won unanimous acclaim with his spine-chilling villainous act in Mardaani 2.

He went toe to toe with the powerhouse performer Rani Mukerji, who plays a daredevil cop in this franchise, and held his own to huge appreciation.

Vishal swept best debut awards and the film positioned him as a powerful young actor to watch out for.

Article continues after advertisement

Now, we can confirm that Vishal’s next will be the big-budget action extravaganza, Tiger 3, in which he plays a pivotal role.

A trade source confirms, “Vishal wants to be seen as an actor who can do anything and pull off any part that’s offered to him. That’s why he chose Mardaani 2 for his debut because he wanted to shock and awe people with his acting abilities.

He did that with aplomb and the industry and audience loved his performance.

He has been signed on by director Maneesh Sharma for Tiger 3 for a very critical role that will again see him perform to his fullest.

Of course, his role is being kept under wraps but you can expect him to shine in this superstar studded film!”

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif returned to Mumbai last month after completing the Turkey, Russia and Austria schedules.

They will begin the Mumbai schedule soon for which three different sets have been erected.

Maneesh Sharma has lined up an extensive three-month schedule for Mumbai.

Tiger 3 reunites one of the most successful Bollywood on-screen pairs of all time, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, as they take on a life-threatening mission that will push them to their limits.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.