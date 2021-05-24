Love Island crowns winners on summer return

Millie Court and Liam Reardon have been crowned winners of Love Island 2021 at the end of the dating programme’s first series for 18 months.

The pair beat three other couples to the hit ITV2 show’s £50,000 prize.

Millie, a fashion buyer’s assistant from Essex, had considered splitting from Welsh bricklayer Liam after he was unfaithful during Casa Amor week, but the pair reunited to become exclusive.

This series has been broadcast from its Spanish villa for almost two months.

It is the first series since the programme made its winter debut just before COVID hit in early 2020.

The other couples to make it to the final were Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran; Faye Winter and Teddy Soares; and Kaz Kamwi and Tyler Cruickshank.