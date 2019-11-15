Local artists look forward to virtual concert to unite the pacific

Local artists are looking to relish in the opportunity to perform at the Pacific’s first virtual concert this Saturday.

This follows the announcement by the United Nations of a virtual concert for the Pacific that aims to unite the region in its fight against COVID-19.

One of the performers, Inoke Kalounisiga better known as Knox says the concert will pay tribute to essential workers across Fiji and the Pacific for the work they’ve done so far to prevent transmission of COVID-19 and save lives.

Knox says he is proud to be part of the event adding that now is the time for us to come together, celebrate the strength and solutions that are possible when the Pacific unites.

“Lots of us are out there fighting this on a daily basis, being exposed to it 24/7, some have sadly passed away because of it. Others have managed to come through it unscathed but this is still an ongoing fight. So we are here to celebrate the lives of those who have gone and to be a voice of encouragement for those who are still fighting.”

The concert will air this Saturday on FBC2 and will be hosted by Aunty Tala from the Laughing Samoans and feature artists from Fiji and across the Pacific.