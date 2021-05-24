Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
AG urges recipients to spend wisely|Some people trying to sell fake vaccine cards: AG|Some patients monitored for long COVID|Police officers put on notice for breaching protocols|Misinformation greatly hinders vaccination campaigns in villages|Government unemployment applications closely vetted|TSLB students given extension|Critical patients are referred to CWM|$83.8m paid out in unemployment assistance|Incorrect disbursement by Digicel Fiji rolled back|Unemployment assistance for those outside Viti Levu|Horse patrol in Nadi to assist Police|Nabukelevu-i-Ra village on lockdown|Post-infection vaccination encouraged|No travel to Maritime says MoH|Government assistance totals $439m to date|Minivan drivers urge more Fijians to get vaccinated|Stranded students deal with psychological issues|Police officers in demanding situation|Kadavu cases spike, five more dead|296 hospitalized due to COVID-19|Curfew moved back by one hour|Vaccination lottery to reward Fijians|Govt assistance to continue despite criticism|Southern Division tops list of infringements|
Full Coverage

Entertainment

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards give birth days apart

| @BBCWorld
August 24, 2021 5:04 pm
Pinnock (left) and Edwards (right) with baby bumps and bandmate Jade Thirlwall at the Brit Awards, in May. [Source: BBC]

Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have become mothers for the first time – just days apart.

On Saturday, Edwards, 28, had a baby with her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then, on Monday, Pinnock, 29, announced she and her footballer fiance, Andre Gray, had had twins a week earlier.

Article continues after advertisement

Pinnock and Edwards now make up two-thirds of the chart-topping girl group following the departure of Jesy Nelson, in December.

Nelson will release her debut solo single this autumn.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.