Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards give birth days apart

Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have become mothers for the first time – just days apart.

On Saturday, Edwards, 28, had a baby with her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Then, on Monday, Pinnock, 29, announced she and her footballer fiance, Andre Gray, had had twins a week earlier.

Pinnock and Edwards now make up two-thirds of the chart-topping girl group following the departure of Jesy Nelson, in December.

Nelson will release her debut solo single this autumn.