Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Perrie Edwards give birth days apart
August 24, 2021 5:04 pm
Pinnock (left) and Edwards (right) with baby bumps and bandmate Jade Thirlwall at the Brit Awards, in May. [Source: BBC]
Little Mix bandmates Perrie Edwards and Leigh-Anne Pinnock have become mothers for the first time – just days apart.
On Saturday, Edwards, 28, had a baby with her footballer partner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Then, on Monday, Pinnock, 29, announced she and her footballer fiance, Andre Gray, had had twins a week earlier.
Pinnock and Edwards now make up two-thirds of the chart-topping girl group following the departure of Jesy Nelson, in December.
Nelson will release her debut solo single this autumn.
