Lionel Blair: Veteran TV presenter and dancer dies at 92

Veteran entertainer, TV presenter and dancer Lionel Blair has died aged 92, his agent has said.

Blair, whose stage and screen career spanned eight decades, died early on Thursday morning.

Best known as a team captain on game show Give Us A Clue, in recent years he acted in Ricky Gervais’s Extras and also appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

Born in Canada in 1928, he moved to the UK as a young boy and began performing in air raid shelters in World War Two.

Henry Lionel Ogus, as he was known before his showbusiness career, grew up in Stamford Hill, north London and was evacuated to Oxford when the war broke out.

His father died when he was 13 and the following year Blair began working as an actor, appearing in musical productions with his elder sister Joyce.

But it was his self-taught dancing skills – inspired by watching Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers at the cinema and then copying their routines at home with Joyce – that Blair became best known for through his long career.